Mystery Escape Rooms at The Gateway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Escape rooms are fun activities for family and friends and can be great team-building experiences for work colleagues. Mystery Escape Room at The Gateway in Salt Lake City was established in 2014 – one of the first escape room experiences in Utah.

They currently offer six different themed escape room experiences – each carefully designed to challenge and entertain participants looking to solves puzzles and riddles to escape the room in a timed challenge. The themes vary from thrilling and chilling to magical and mystical – there’s something for everyone.

There are two ways to participate – in-person or online.

Check out the escape rooms and schedule your visit today online, MysteryEscapeRoom.com

