Can you clean with electricity?

Hive9 Protection is a local, family-owned, and operated business in Davis County, Utah. Hive9 Protection sanitizes and disinfects residential and commercial buildings to keep you safe from germs, viruses, bacteria, and biofilms. Their advanced solutions are sprayed electrostatically and continue to protect for up to 28 days. Tiffany Hansen came to the Good Things Utah Studio to show off how their advanced sanitizing solution works.

Electrostatic sprayers apply a positive charge to the liquid being applied and to the ground or negatively charge the surface being coated. Using the basic principle that opposite charges attract, the liquid would then be attracted to the surface, allowing for a full, even coat of liquid on the surface. The airborne cleaner seeks out uncoated surfaces to adhere to rather than already coated material, as the attraction is stronger to the uncoated surfaces. This comes in handy as electrostatic spraying can reach areas that could not otherwise be reached when using a conventional spray and wipe methods and gives you a full 360-degree wrap so you can rest assured that there is nowhere for bacteria, viruses, and germs to hide.

Hive9 Protection partnered with a phenomenal company called GlanHealth. They’re backed by researched-based products so you can take the guesswork out of exactly what we will be spraying in your homes and offices. ​

