Can ADHD be corrected?

There is something called Brain Integration Technique (BIT) that has been researched to correct ADHD, ADD, Dyslexia, and other learning disabilities in only 8 hours.

Brain integration can help both gifted people and those that struggle academically reach their full potential. Individuals with learning difficulties often display similar characteristics to one another. These are things such as difficulty concentrating, spelling, reading, doing mathematics, and other more debilitating things such as impulsiveness, inability to have conversations, lacking the ability to understand consequences, etc.

Brain Integration can help children and adults to re-pattern brain activity around such difficulties allowing the brain to function more efficiently and utilize more of the brain. How does it work?

The human brain performs extremely complicated electromagnetic functions and, like any other organ, shows symptoms of stress. Under stress, the brain’s blood supply is redirected into sympathetic overdrive or ‘fight or flight’ in the body, and the logic center or creative center simply shuts down.

When the brain is under a lot of stress, the synchronization of brain function is lost and the brain cannot process correctly. We lose access to bi-hemispheric function and end up using either one side of the brain or the other. BIT can help reestablish this access. On average BIT take 8 to 10 hours. BIT is a cutting-edge technique based on principles of applied physiology and acupressure that assesses and corrects learning disabilities like ADD, ADHD, and Dyslexia in people of all ages.

An individual whose brain functions more efficiently and utilizes more of the brain releases the full potential of that individual. To find out more visit Rocky Mountain Brain Integration.

