Calling all outdoor lifestyle and adventure enthusiasts!

The Outside Adventure Expo is a unique event for the off-road, outdoor, active lifestyle, and adventure travel enthusiasts. Whether your journey takes you off-road into the backcountry or into high altitudes to mountain bike, hike, and rock climb, Adventure Expo hosts classes & seminars to prepare you for your next adventure with travel workshops hosted by top adventure experts. Get inspired at the Adventure Theater and get geared up with camping, off-road, adventure travel, and outdoor lifestyle gear & equipment. From camping kitchens and rooftop tents to rock climbing equipment and backpacking gear, Adventure Expo will have the gear you need to outfit your next adventure.
The Expo features:
- Adventure Education Series including workshops + roundtables
- Camping, Off-Road & Outdoor Lifestyle Gear Vendors
- Adventure and Off-Road Film Series
- Mountain Bike Clinics
- Adventure Van Showcase
- Overland Showcase
- Craft Beer Garden + Live Music
- Rock Climbing Clinics
Ticket and Vehicle Registration
Tickets available for purchase online only. Kids 12 & under are free. Parking is $10/day. Day Pass is $15 Advance // $20 Day Of Show – Weekend Pass: $45
Register your overland truck, Jeep, SUV, van, or adventure motorcycle online. Registration includes a weekend pass for one vehicle, driver & one passenger. Pre-register now for $85 or the day of the show for $100.
Go to Outside Adventure Expo to learn more.
