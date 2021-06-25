Calling all outdoor lifestyle and adventure enthusiasts!

GTU Sponsor

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Outside Adventure Expo is a unique event for the off-road, outdoor, active lifestyle, and adventure travel enthusiasts. Whether your journey takes you off-road into the backcountry or into high altitudes to mountain bike, hike, and rock climb, Adventure Expo hosts classes & seminars to prepare you for your next adventure with travel workshops hosted by top adventure experts. Get inspired at the Adventure Theater and get geared up with camping, off-road, adventure travel, and outdoor lifestyle gear & equipment. From camping kitchens and rooftop tents to rock climbing equipment and backpacking gear, Adventure Expo will have the gear you need to outfit your next adventure.

The Expo features:

  • Adventure Education Series including workshops + roundtables
  • Camping, Off-Road & Outdoor Lifestyle Gear Vendors
  • Adventure and Off-Road Film Series
  • Mountain Bike Clinics
  • Adventure Van Showcase
  • Overland Showcase
  • Craft Beer Garden + Live Music
  • Rock Climbing Clinics

Ticket and Vehicle Registration

Tickets available for purchase online only. Kids 12 & under are free. Parking is $10/day. Day Pass is $15 Advance // $20 Day Of Show – Weekend Pass: $45

Register your overland truck, Jeep, SUV, van, or adventure motorcycle online. Registration includes a weekend pass for one vehicle, driver & one passenger. Pre-register now for $85 or the day of the show for $100.

Go to Outside Adventure Expo to learn more.

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files