Calling all outdoor lifestyle and adventure enthusiasts!

The Outside Adventure Expo is a unique event for the off-road, outdoor, active lifestyle, and adventure travel enthusiasts. Whether your journey takes you off-road into the backcountry or into high altitudes to mountain bike, hike, and rock climb, Adventure Expo hosts classes & seminars to prepare you for your next adventure with travel workshops hosted by top adventure experts. Get inspired at the Adventure Theater and get geared up with camping, off-road, adventure travel, and outdoor lifestyle gear & equipment. From camping kitchens and rooftop tents to rock climbing equipment and backpacking gear, Adventure Expo will have the gear you need to outfit your next adventure.

The Expo features:

Adventure Education Series including workshops + roundtables

Camping, Off-Road & Outdoor Lifestyle Gear Vendors

Adventure and Off-Road Film Series

Mountain Bike Clinics

Adventure Van Showcase

Overland Showcase

Craft Beer Garden + Live Music

Rock Climbing Clinics

Ticket and Vehicle Registration

Tickets available for purchase online only. Kids 12 & under are free. Parking is $10/day. Day Pass is $15 Advance // $20 Day Of Show – Weekend Pass: $45

Register your overland truck, Jeep, SUV, van, or adventure motorcycle online. Registration includes a weekend pass for one vehicle, driver & one passenger. Pre-register now for $85 or the day of the show for $100.

Go to Outside Adventure Expo to learn more.

This story contains sponsored content.