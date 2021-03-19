Cafe Sabor might have the best chips and salsa we’ve ever eaten

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Cafe Sabor is a restaurant in Utah serving up traditional Mexican cuisine made with fresh ingredients.

The one thing that everyone talks about? – The incredible salsa. It’s not for the faint-hearted. The salsa is so good you might want to ask for a side to pour over your entree. Their salsa truly has a kick and it is very delicious. The best part is the chips and salsa are complimentary and tastes homemade. They come hot upon delivery and you can tell how fresh the food is.

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of Mexican food, the homemade tastes, and delicious chips and salsa might just win you over.

