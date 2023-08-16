Melt into Summer or Back to School. The star of this recipe is Cache Valley Cheese slices!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you melt into summer or are ready to head back to school, there’s no better way to do than with a delicious sandwich made with Cache Valley Cheese! This is one of our favorite lunch menu recipes from Cache Valley Creamery – the zesty Pizza Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Easy to make. Tasty to eat!

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp. Cache Valley ® Butter, softened

Butter, softened 2 slices light Italian bread or 1 deli round flat bun

1 tbsp. marinara sauce

Pinch dried oregano

6 slices 25% less fat pepperoni

2 slices Cache Valley® Provolone Cheese

STEPS

HEAT a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat.

SPREAD ½ tbsp. of butter on 1 side of each bread slice or on the outside of the flat bun and place butter-side down on a cutting board or plate.

PLACE 1 slice of cheese onto 1 slice of bread. Top with the marinara sauce, pepperoni and oregano. Finish with the remaining slice of cheese and the 2nd piece of bread, butter-side up.

PLACE the sandwich into the pan, butter-side down.

COVER with a lid and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom slice of bread is golden. Carefully flip the sandwich and continue cooking until the second slice of bread is golden and the cheese has melted.

REMOVE from heat; slice and enjoy.

Click here to print a copy of the featured recipe.

Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.