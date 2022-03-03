(Good Things Utah) Do you have a favorite blanket? What makes it your favorite? Chances are you’ve got that blanket in mind because it’s either cozy, plush, decorative, or maybe even oversized. Well, what if there was a blanket out there that had all those qualities and more? Luckily there is.

Blankets By Brian is the hands-down favorite for anyone who dares to snuggle with these wonderfully cozy creations. Coming in a variety of colors and sizes, these blankets offer all the comfort you’re looking for, but also looks amazing in any room you choose. The high-quality and durable materials used in these blankets make them the perfect addition to any home.

Best news of all? Blankets By Brian is having a sale right now for their handmade luxurious blankets. Go to BlanketsByBrian.com to browse the many options and use code “GTU” at checkout for a special discount.

Even better, for a limited time their outlet store is having a huge sale on blankets from 35-75% off! Also, get an additional 15% off in the outlet store when you use code “OUTLET2022” at checkout.

Now’s your chance to find a new favorite! Make it count.

**This segment contains Sponsored Content