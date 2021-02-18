Bulgogi Pork Belly Sliders

Ingredients
- 1 lb pork belly, skin removed
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp grated ginger
- 6 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ cup mirin
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 3 tbsp gochujang
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- ½ tsp gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes. Can sub crushed red pepper)
- Kimchi
- Cucumber, thin sliced
- Carrot, grated
- Red chili, small diced
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Green onion
- 6 Harmons beehive dinner rolls
Instructions
- Score the pork belly fat with a crisscross pattern. In a zip lock bag mix together the soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, mirin, rice vinegar, gochujang, sesame oil, and gochugaru.
- Add the pork belly to the bag and let marinate for 2 to 3 hours, or overnight.
- Preheat oven to 300°.
- Lay two layers of foil on the counter. Remove the pork belly from the marinade and place in the center of the foil. Save the marinade. Fold the sides of the foil up and over the pork belly creating a package. Make sure to fold the ends. Bake the pork belly for two to two and a half hours.
- Turn the heat to 400°. Open the package slightly, be careful not to get any juices on you. Let cook for 30 more minutes. Remove from the oven and juices and let rest on a cutting board and slice the pork belly across the grain in about ¼ inch slices.
- While the pork belly is cooking, pour the marinade into a small saucepan and heat it on the stove over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and let cook until reduced by half. Once the sauce is reduced, remove it from heat and refrigerate. You can also slice all the veggies and cut open the rolls.
- To assemble add some of the pork belly, veggies, and kimchi. Top with sauce and enjoy.
This story contains sponsored content.