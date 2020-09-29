Brussels sprout salad from Deer Valley Grocery Café

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Deer Valley Grocery Café is part of Park City Restaurant Association’s Dine About event, Oct. 1 – Oct 18th. For two weeks, patrons can enjoy dishes from some of Park City’s finest dining establishments for just $10-15 dollars each person for lunch, or $20-40 per person for dinner.

Kristine Thorslund is a chef at Deer Valley Grocery Café and made a Brussels Sprout Salad that will be part of the Dine About menu.

Here is her recipe:

Brussels Sprout Salad (Serves 4):

4 cups baby arugula

4 cups shaved brussels sprouts

1 cup green apple julienne cut

1 cup roasted butternut squash cut into cubes

Shallot vinaigrette

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

-Toss all ingredients with desired amount of vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Shallot Vinaigrette

½ cup shallots

1 cup champagne vinegar

3 cups olive oil

½ fresh dill

½ cup sugar

Method:

-Place all ingredients in blender, run till smooth.

Egg Toast

4 slices ciabatta bread toasted

1 cup béchamel

1 cup grated gruyere cheese

½ confit leeks

Toasted sesame seeds- for garnish

Fresh herbs – for garnish- fresh chives, dill, tarragon

4 eggs cooked any way you like

Method:

-Spread bechamel on toasted ciabatta bread and top with gruyere cheese.

-Place in oven set to 400 or under broiler till golden brown.

-Top with cooked egg, confit leeks, sesame seeds and fresh herbs.

Bechamel

½ stick butter

¼ all-purpose cup flour

2 cups half and half

Dash nutmeg

Dash cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

½ cup cream cheese

S & p to taste

-Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat, mix flour and dry spices with melted butter.

-Slowly add half and half whisking constantly till mixture come to a boil.

-Remove from heat add cream cheese and season with salt and pepper.

-Cool for egg toast

Confit Leeks

1 leek cut into 2-inch-long strips

½ cup olive oil

-Place leeks in an oven proof pan

-Top with olive oil

-Cover pan with foil

-Place in a 300 degree oven for 35 or until leeks are soft

Reagan Leadbetter After anchoring and reporting the news in Arizona and Missouri, Reagan Leadbetter landed in Utah in 2000. She said “This is the place“, and found her home.

