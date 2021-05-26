Broccoli-Feta Pasta Salad

Ingredients
- 1 lb short pasta, such as Gemelli or penne
- 4 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 1 medium head broccoli, chopped into 1/2” florets
- 8 oz feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved
- 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain, return to pot, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil, and toss to combine.
- In a large frying pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add broccoli and cook until tender-crisp, 5-7 minutes. Add broccoli to pasta and toss to combine.
- Add feta, olives, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and vinegar to pasta and toss to combine. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss again. Refrigerate overnight or until serving.
Visit your local Harmons Grocery Store to find everything you need.
This story contains sponsored content.