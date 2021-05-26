Broccoli-Feta Pasta Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 lb short pasta, such as Gemelli or penne
  • 4 Tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 1 medium head broccoli, chopped into 1/2” florets
  • 8 oz feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved
  • 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

  1. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain, return to pot, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil, and toss to combine.
  2. In a large frying pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add broccoli and cook until tender-crisp, 5-7 minutes. Add broccoli to pasta and toss to combine.
  3. Add feta, olives, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and vinegar to pasta and toss to combine. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss again. Refrigerate overnight or until serving.

