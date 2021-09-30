Broadway comes to Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City

(Good Things Utah) – Come and be a part of Draper Philharmonics, A Night on Broadway, and the Silver Screen – which is a mix of Broadway and movie screen musical favorites performed by orchestra, choir & soloists.

Sherrie Jensen, the Creative Director of Draper Philharmonic and Choral society joined Good Things Utah with two remarkably talented soloists to promote their upcoming shows in October. Do yourself a favor and save a trip to Broadway in New York City. A Night on Broadway, and the Silver Screen is your ticket to experience musical gold.

Come see the show at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City or Brighton High School in Sandy. Enjoy an evening of masterfully performed Broadway faves sprinkled with awesome music from the silver screen they just couldn’t leave out!

To get a sneak peek, check out these live performances from two amazing soloists:

Live Performance by Dustin Halladay

Live performance by Malia Mackey

Buy tickets by going to The Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society now.

