Watch At Your Leisure on ABC4 - Saturdays at 10:30pm and Sundays at 9:00am

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Each week on At Your Leisure, Chad and Ria Booth take us on amazing outdoor adventures across Utah and the Intermountain West – the kind of things families can do together or simply something for you to get your outdoor game on!

Here’s some suggestions from an upcoming episode of the longest running outdoor recreation television program in the U.S. –

Panguitch Old School Motorcycle Rally – At Your Leisure (AYL) recently joined the guys from the Washington Tunex location as they got out the classic machines for a great time with family and friends at the Panguitch old school motorcycle rally. This is a great event that brings riders together to revel in the scenery of one one of the most scenic rides in the west. That, in combination with the great weather, motivates these guys to get out the best of the best and bring out some of their prettiest bikes to show off at the rally.

The Johnson family at The Paiute Trail Jamboree – One of the best UTV events in the state, The Paiute Jamboree is right around the corner on August 9th through the 12th and is filling up quickly. If you want your chance to meet and possibly compete against some of the newest members of the AYL crew, The Johnson family is heading down to this year’s Jamboree and rumor has it that they are looking to win some of the great atv competitions in the park.

Ute Stampede Rodeo – With the warm summer months comes rodeo and carnival season and AYL recently took some of the crew to their first rodeo at one of the best events in Utah, the Ute Stampede Rodeo. This event has something for everyone as the show specializes in family friendly fun.

Discover the United States of Adventure 24/7 with At Your Leisure online at AYLTV.com.

Watch At Your Leisure Saturdays at 10:30pm and Sundays at 9am on ABC4 Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by At Your Leisure.