Brighton High School and Optum Care Utah team up to fight breast cancer at 12th annual Pink Night volley game

(Good Things Utah) – Dr. Kelli Graziano, Medical Director for Optum Care Network-Utah joined two athletes from the Brighton High School’s Girl’s Volleyball team to announce their Breast Cancer Awareness partnership at the school’s annual Pink-Night game.

The month of October is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a health observance that reminds us to be aware of the symptoms and risk factors for breast cancer as well as steps they can take to improve health and help lower the risk of getting breast cancer. Dr. Graziano discussed breast cancer symptoms, screening options and key risk factors to look out for.

The captains of Brighton High School’s Girls’ Volleyball, are excited to be part of the Pink Night fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Optum care Utah is involved and wants you to participate and help raise awareness of breast cancer.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), one in eight women in the U.S. has breast cancer and odds go up with age. Although deaths from breast cancer have declined over time, breast cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall. In addition, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women. Black women die from breast cancer at a higher rate than white women too.

Breast cancer is painless and without symptoms, particularly in its early stage – that’s why it can be so scary. When symptoms are present, they can vary from person to person.

Pink Night at Brighton High School

Pink Night is an annual fundraiser put on by the Brighton Volleyball Team. This is the 12th year – but the first time they’ve joined forces with Optum who not only donated dollars but will also have mammogram services on site. The purpose is to raise funds and bring awareness to Breast Cancer research. The Pink Night activities will run concurrently with the BHS Volleyball game.

The team will wear pink socks, pink hair ribbons, and the varsity team will wear pink jerseys. The gym will be decorated with pink balloons and streamers. And if you’re hungry, there will be pink frosted Crumble cookies on sale at the concession stand with all proceeds benefitting Huntsman Cancer Foundation. There will also be a cash donation box at the concession stand and they invite you to donate online as well.

How to get an on-site mammogram

Optum is providing on-site mammograms and will have their new Mobile Clinic on-site by the gym throughout the event offering no-cost mammograms to women 40 years and older. The mobile clinic travels to different locations throughout the Optum service area and has a separate, private space to change and get your mammogram with a female mammogram technician. Typically they only serve Optum members only, but Pink Night they are offering limited spots for women 40+ years old.

A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast, allowing doctors to look for early signs of breast cancer. A mammogram can sometimes detect cancer up to three years before a lump can be felt. It can also detect small deposits of calcium which can also be an early sign of breast cancer.

There are different schools of thought on when you should start receiving mammograms and how often they should be done. Optum Care Utah advises people to talk to their primary care doctor about what’s right for them.

To reserve your no-cost screening call 1-(866)-215-5068 now!

Pink Night is Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.