(Good Things Utah) This month, students at Southern Utah University made history, becoming scholastic pioneers as they attend SUU’s first doctorate program. These students — mostly graduates of SUU — are specifically joining the Doctorate of Psychology program.

The Doctorate of Psychology in Clinical Psychology program is the only of its kind in the entire state. It places a greater emphasis on training professionals for practical application rather than focusing on research. This full-time in-residence program runs for five years, with the first four years a combination of coursework, hands-on experience, and training at community sites.

For the final year, students will complete their education with a full-time internship.

Located in Cedar City, the program offers students an environment that’s conducive to training in specialized placement sites serving rural populations. Those in the program are supervised by practicing psychologists with a range of specializations.

To learn more about the program, go online to suu.edu/psyd.

When Southern Utah University joined the Western Athletic Conference earlier this year, it guaranteed that a football rivalry would be renewed between SUU and Utah Tech, formerly Dixie State.

The two teams, separated by only 60 miles, have only played twice in recent years, in 2009 and 2010. But from 1937 to 1963, it was a fierce rivalry.

Back then the rivalry was called “The Battle of the Ax.” For the first time in nearly 60 years, the two teams will once again compete for the ax.

To learn more, go online to suu.edu.





