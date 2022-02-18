Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Programs like this are made possible by the support of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Brick & Mortar gastro pub and a brunch “must-go”

Brick & Mortar is a phenomenal gastro pub open everyday from 12pm – 1am, also offering an amazing brunch menu from 10am – 4pm on Sundays. Check out some of their signatures below and more items on their menu here.

Barbeque Bacon Burger

House-made barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, and a Hawaiian bun from Stone Ground Bakery. Eight ounces of beef from Creekstone Farms in Kansas.

Turkey Cub

Three piece bread with bacon, turkey, garlic aioli made in house, with cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

The Brunch Menu

Includes monkey bread, biscuits and gravy, and an egg benedict.

You can find their location here:

Brick & Mortar
228 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

