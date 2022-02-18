Brick & Mortar gastro pub and a brunch “must-go”

Brick & Mortar is a phenomenal gastro pub open everyday from 12pm – 1am, also offering an amazing brunch menu from 10am – 4pm on Sundays. Check out some of their signatures below and more items on their menu here.

Barbeque Bacon Burger

House-made barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, and a Hawaiian bun from Stone Ground Bakery. Eight ounces of beef from Creekstone Farms in Kansas.

Turkey Cub

Three piece bread with bacon, turkey, garlic aioli made in house, with cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

The Brunch Menu

Includes monkey bread, biscuits and gravy, and an egg benedict.

You can find their location here:

Brick & Mortar

228 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

*Sponsored content