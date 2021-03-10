Breathtaking estate on the Provo River offers premium access to world-class fly fishing

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Before we dive into this masterpiece of a home in Midway, Utah, Utah Home Sweet Home would like to thank Jamison Frost and Valen Lindner with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for allowing them to share this breathtaking estate.

This Utah home was first showcased as HGTV’s Dream Home in 2012 for its rustic yet elegant aesthetic and notable two-wing design. The home emphasizes grand spaces and nurtures cozy gathering spots and is perfectly placed on a double lot with an expansive 2.5 acres adjacent to the Provo River. The sounds of flowing water and vast mountain views are in no shortage.

The main residence lives comfortably with a large yet intimate family room replete with beamed cathedral ceilings, chestnut hardwood floors, chef’s kitchen, and an upstairs master suite with french doors opening out to the mesmerizing sites and sounds of the river. A beautiful stone floor breezeway connects to an addition mirroring the exquisite design details and built for large-scale entertaining including three guest rooms, two bunk rooms, and a private studio or mother-in-law suite.

The second kitchen with walnut hardwood floors is poised to accommodate large groups with an 18 ft grand island, pizza oven, three dishwashers, two sinks, and gourmet appliances. Gathering outside is equally inviting on the covered decks, fire pit, hot tub, and spacious flat yard with gardens. Parking is convenient in the main two-car garage, plus a tandem garage with doors on each end functions as a pull-through storage area for boats or recreation vehicles.

This picture-perfect home suits the year-round Utah lifestyle from fly fishing to mountain adventures.

To learn more about this property, go to Utah Home Sweet Home now.

