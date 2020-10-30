Breast Cancer awareness in Utah

Breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast divide and grow without their normal control. All women – and some men – are at risk for breast cancer. This risk increases with age. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now is the time to know what to look for and what you need to do to take control of your health. Here are some things you probably didn’t know about breast cancer in Utah.

Did you know that Utah falls far below the national percentage of Utah women aged 40 or older who reported receiving a mammogram within the past two years? Only 64.5% of Utah women aged 40 or older have had a mammogram in the last two years compared with 72.3% of U.S. women. Utah’s goal for breast cancer screening in 2020 is 76%. According to the Utah Department of Health cancer website, all but two counties are still below the national average and no counties in the state have met the Utah goal.

Several factors contribute to your risk of breast cancer. Every person is different. The main factors include being a woman and getting older. Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older. Not counting some kinds of skin cancer, breast cancer in the United States is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.

Symptoms of breast cancer are different for everyone. Some people do not have any signs or symptoms at all. But it’s important to know what to look for. Some warning signs of breast cancer include:

A new lump in the breast or underarm

Pain in any area of the breast

Swelling of part of the breast

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast

Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

Any change in the size or the shape of the breast

Talk to your doctor right away if you have any of these symptoms. These symptoms may be caused by something other than cancer. Your doctor will be able to tell you.

Screenings cannot prevent breast cancer. But they can help find it early when treatment is most effective. There are a variety of screenings available, the most common being an x-ray of the breast called mammography. Typically, women ages 40-44 have the choice to start yearly screenings. Women ages 45-54 should get a mammogram each year. And women ages 55 and older can continue with yearly screenings or every two years.

Your risk factors may determine which screening to have and how often. Talk with your doctor about your risk and the best plan for you.

