Brand new 4th of July concert comes to Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

George Washington: Ordained of God is a brand new 4th of July concert that we hope people will make a family tradition. The concert will be performed in the beautiful Abravanel Hall June 25 & 26, 2021. New musical production dedicated to a more complete history of George Washington, the continental army, and the amazing stories that created our nation.

The Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society commissioned this and it is a brand new work.

This is the first concert in a series of 5 concerts that will show the history of the founding of our nation and is called, The American Covenant Series, One Nation Under God. Other works that are coming are Christopher Columbus, The Pilgrims, Abraham Lincoln: Last Full Measure of Devotion.

The upcoming show, George Washington: Ordained of God is a concert work, with orchestra, choir, and soloists is considered a historical musical oratorio. If you’d like to attend, there is a discount for any GTU viewers. The coupon code is ‘SocietyGTU‘ and discounts any ticket by $3.00.

Buy tickets by going to The Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society now.

This story contains sponsored content.