(Good Things Utah) There are many weight loss solutions on the market that claim to be “fast-acting.” But these methods — as many of us have learned the hard way — are oftentimes unhealthy and ineffective. Taking a more wholesome approach to overall wellness, Rising Health Specialty Clinic based in Salt Lake City believes in treating the root cause of a patient’s illness rather than just treating the symptoms. The practice also depends less on medications and more on functional steps to improve a patient’s diet and lifestyle.

A new treatment offered by Rising Health Specialty Clinic uses Semaglutide (semi-glute-ide) to help patients achieve their weight loss goals.

Semaglutide — a medicine originally made for type 2 diabetes — comes as a once-per-week injection that suppresses appetite and improves one’s ability to lose weight. It works by increasing insulin production and lowering glucagon secretion, therefore affecting areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake.

“Some women still struggle with losing weight,” says Anne Bowden, Advanced Nurse Practitioner with Rising Health Specialty Clinic. “Semaglutide is really close to being almost a guarantee for weight loss — and I don’t use that very commonly.”

This method has proven results, with studies showing it helped patients lose up to 15% of their body weight. Patients work collaboratively with Health Coach Sinead Urwin and board-certified obesity specialist, Dr. Girish Kalva, as part of their weight loss membership. These highly-trained experts provide patients with a step-by-step plan to jumpstart their well-being.

According to Sinead Urwin with Rising Health: “People gain weight for all sorts of different reasons. So weight loss is a very individual process for everybody. We’ll talk through their day in terms of changing meals, and looking at other factors like sleep, exercise, and stress management — everything that the body needs to sustain weight loss for the long term.”

To learn more about treatments and schedule a FREE consultation, go online to RisingHealthSpecialty.com.

You can also call them at (801) 419-0705 or text them at (801) 893-9083.

**This segment contains sponsored content