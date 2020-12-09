Books to give as Christmas gifts

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

With Christmas just around the corner, Melissa Dalton Martinez with the Book Break, has some great options for last-minute gift giving. Books are great to give or keep for yourself! Here are some books to choose from in genres including cooking, adventure and family-friendly.

Live Life Deliciously

A local Salt Lake chef, Tara Teaspoon, compiled recipes in “Live Life Deliciously” based on inspiration from her mom. You’ll find fun twists on food you haven’t seen before. She has worked with Martha Stewart, was a food designer, and a food publication editor. If you want to try something new to impress during the holidays, give this a try.

The Demon in Business Class

This unique book contains corporate espionage, romance and paranormal all in one. Zara Beth has a demon which allows her to speak any language she wants. Gabriel is an advocate of good. The two meet and start a romantic relationship. Author Anthony Dobranski is a world traveler and takes readers on an international adventure. This is a romantic but edgy adult option.

Ming’s Christmas Wishes

A culturally diverse Christmas story, Ming’s Christmas Wishes tells the story of Ming and her immigrant-family from China. She is pulled to celebrate Christmas by both American tradition and her family’s traditions. Get this for kids or families to learn about how other cultures and families celebrate Christmas or the holidays.

Book Break Offer

If you go to TheBookBreak.com you can enter to win any of these books for free. All and any who enter will get a free Christmas adventure e-book for free! Winners will be notified Dec, 11, 2020.

This article contains sponsored content.