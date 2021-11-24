Bold new homes in all new community wow potential homebuyers

(Good Things Utah) – Homebuyers are flocking to Eagle Mountain as one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah. Here’s why:

About The City

Eagle Mountain City was originally a master-planned community that is recognized as one of Utah’s fastest-growing communities with incorporation in 1996. It is perfectly situated with close access to Utah and Salt Counties and borders Utah’s high-tech corridor Silicon Slopes.

It was officially made a city in 2001. Since that time, Eagle Mountain has grown to over 38,000 residents. Companies like Google and Facebook selected Eagle Mountain for their Utah company location. Fieldstone Homes recognized the need for new homes in the area and have different home buying solutions and price ranges.

Why Homebuyers Love Eagle Mountain

Homebuyers are moving to the area for clean air and close access to outdoor recreation like 4-wheeler trails.

As a tight-knit community, the culture, and services available lend to a small-town flair yet it’s minutes to everything including Silicon Slopes, South Salt Lake, and I-15. Homebuyers are flocking to the up-and-coming community because of the affordable homes and more importantly, the elevated lifestyle.

Community growth is on the rise with parks, recreation, and lifestyle-oriented commercial offerings including restaurants and a brand new grocery store in the city center. The owner-occupied housing units exceed a whopping 87% according to the census bureau which lends to demand to buy a home in lieu of rent.

New Community

Fieldstone Homes currently offers two communities with both single-family homes and townhomes. Now we are introducing a brand new community called Antelope Meadows with larger lots, three car garages, and amenities like a pool & clubhouse with party rooms. Open floorplans with spacious great rooms and large owner’s suites are at the heart of Antelope Meadows in Eagle Mountain. Choose from Modern Farmhouse, Craftsman, or Transitional Exterior Elevations that are gorgeous and on point.

