Utah’s Newest Floral Stem Bar – By the bud or in bulk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – You don’t have to tell us twice… you absolutely must stop and smell the roses at this fabulous floral stem bar – Bloomed Life in Salt Lake City!

Bloomed Life is a locally owned stem bar and floral boutique filled with the freshest and most beautiful locally grown blooms in the Salt Lake Valley. This is a one-stop shop for all your floral needs, featuring some of the most fragrant scented garden roses you’ll ever get a sniff of, as well as gorgeous botanicals grown at four farms that support the local community.

Visit the store often, as offers switch out seasonally. Customers can shop the boutique and create bouquets or buckets of blooms of their choice for their own DIY floral projects or ask one of Bloomed Life’s experts to help out.

Check out BloomedLife.com for more information. Or visit Bloomed Life in person at 2150 South Main Street, Salt Lake City. Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Sponsored by Bloomed Life.