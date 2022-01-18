Blonde hair care from the salon: 3 ways to maintain your perfect blonde shade

(Good Things Utah) – In this segment, Nicea Degering visits, Ashton her favorite stylist at Matthew Landis Atelier for some tips on proper hair care for blondes. Get the inside scoop on the right shampoo for your hair, how often to get your hair cut, and when to wash.

3 Tips for Blonde Hair Care

1. Use a Purple Shampoo

Purple shampoo acts as a tone to get rid of brassy tones return your hair to a cooler, salon-fresh blonde. Using purple shampoo is a key step in helping dyed blonde hair look vibrant and fresh. To use purple shampoo, wet hair, and lather on your hair. Depending on your hair’s level of brassiness, leave the purple shampoo on for two to three minutes.

2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Your hair needs more moisture and getting wet just isn’t enough. If you’re parched the first doesn’t do much to quench your thirst. Using moisturizing conditioners will push the hydration back into those weakened locks and repair the hair to give it softness and shine

3. Keep it out of the sun!

You probably know the dangers of sun exposure when it comes to your skin, but did you know those UV rays can also take a toll on your hair color? Blonde hair is exceptionally porous and vulnerable to the elements. Everything from the sun’s rays to the minerals in your water to the hair products you use can damage your blonde tresses, leaving them dry, brittle, and off-color.

If you need some hair care, call 801-755-2392 or visit Mathew Landis Atelier.

