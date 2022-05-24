(Good Things Utah) The furniture and décor items we choose for our homes can tell much about our personalities. Whether choosing more modern styles or more contemporary, it’s important to find pieces that will complement each other and the living spaces they take up. This requires much research, but when it comes to high-quality pieces, a uniquely trendy store in Utah called Downeast has become a fulfilling destination for resident homeowners with an eye for design.

Established in 1991, Downeast originally began as a women’s apparel brand, then would later adapt to their customer’s interests, eventually selling furniture and home décor in 2003.

Downeast is an innovative concept store meant to immerse consumers into the home design experience. Guests will interact and engage with design elements through touch, sight, and smell to piece together their picture-perfect home. Trained staff are also on hand to provide customers with design assistance to bring their dream home to life.

Designer Jen from Downeast says: “We have a lot of things here at Downeast that are really versatile to go both indoor and outdoor.”

To browse the collection or get more information, visit them online at DowneastHome.com.

Outdoor Living Spaces:

Coronado Sofa & Coronado Chair

Synthetic rattan makes it very durable with a stylish look perfect for the patio, and fade-resistant fabric. Design elements speak to pulling the accessories and overall look together. Price points begin at $795.





Baja Sectional

This bestseller from last year is back. The weaved sides and linen-like fabric are inspired by breezy cabana furniture and its extra-deep seats are made for comfort. A durable and rust-proof aluminum frame, combined with aged teak wood creates an elevated look.

Conversational outdoor sets like this can enhance your backyard living space. Invite guests and host a party on your patio. Outdoor furniture is an extension of your interior style that continues outside. Begins at a $1795 price point.

Angeles and Laguna Dining Tables

Solid teak is durable and natural, water-resistant, rectangle and round options, naturally weather over time, and pairs back to several different chair options (Baker, Williams, Turner, Weaver). Family dinners take on a whole new meaning when you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. These tables begin at $1495.

Indoor Living Spaces:

The Feather

Known for being comfortable, yet pulled together. It is designed to be a custom configuration for each living space. These pieces are sold separately and the modules can be arranged in many ways. Available in four colors.

The Cloud

This collection is available as a sofa, loveseat, and accent chair. This collection is stylish, durable, and easy to clean. Ideal for families and comes in two colors: canvas and pepper. Pairs back with Downeast Home signature accent chairs, coffee tables, sideboards, and more.

Accessories:

Extra 50% off sale on accessories with tons of new markdowns :

Custom rugs in a variety of sizes, fabrics, and patterns. Many styles are on markdown. Large selection of throw pillows for indoor and outdoor use. Lighting fixtures, décor, art pieces, candles, lamps, coffee table books, and designer-inspired ideas for completing the style in every room. Visit them in-store to be inspired by each vignette!

To browse and get more information, go to DowneastHome.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content