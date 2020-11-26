Blankets By Brian’s biggest sale of the year!

It’s Blanklets By Brian’s biggest sale of the year.

Send someone you know a snuggable, extra-large plushy blanket this holiday season. It will provide a bit of comfort during these long days of the pandemic. Whether it’s a lap blanket or an oversized blanket, or even one that tucks away into a pillow, Blankets by Brian’s blankets will whisk you away into comfort and relaxation no matter your setting. These luxuriously soft blankets can be bought as a last-minute gift and still feel personal and thoughtful. They come in a variety of colors and are surprisingly indestructible. They make a much-appreciated gift for anyone in your family or some of your closest friends.

Blankets By Brian also makes specially designed masks. They started making masks because of their unique ability to mass-produce sewn goods. They could really help the community. With many people worried about money and as a form of staying busy, Blankets by Brian went on making custom face masks in order to address a necessary need in the community. Masks are a simple, but critical tactic, in slowing the spread of COVID-19, so it’s crucial that everyone in the community wears masks to protect ourselves and others.

Shop Blankets By Brians now and receive a special offer by using discount code ‘GTU’ at checkout. The 30% OFF Sale only lasts 5 days and is exclusively for GTU viewers. Get free shipping on orders over $75, plus a free mask and scarf. Also, when you buy 3 masks, you’ll get the 4th mask free!

This story contains sponsored content.