Black Friday deals from Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics have some special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year. Their most popular special will most likely be the Botox special where they will be offering Botox at $9 per unit, regularly $12 per unit. BOTOX is used for the effective treatment of forehead lines, vertical lines between the brows, lines forming at the corners of eyes, and can assist in the treatment of lines around the mouth.

They are also offering fillers at a buy one syringe at full price, get one half off! And to top it all off they will also be offering a buy one get one half off on all of their skin treatments. Whether that be facials, chemical peels, or laser treatments such as their Morpheus8 treatment. They didn’t want to stop there. They will be offering a buy one area, get one area half off on all laser hair removal treatments.

Utah Facial Plastics will be having an entire weekend dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year! All of their specials will become available to purchase through their online store beginning midnight on November 27th and ending at midnight on Monday, November, 30th. You may also call their offices during business hours to purchase. They have information about all of their specials on their website and social media pages, including Instagram and Facebook. It will definitely be something you don’t want to miss!

LINK: To learn more, visit Utah Facial Plastics or call (801) 776-2220.

