Black Friday deals from BodyGym

BodyGym is the perfect at-home piece of fitness equipment that gives you gym quality exercises. For a limited time they are offering a buy 1 get 1 50% off for Black Friday.

Designed for professional athletes, The BodyGym is great for men and women of all fitness levels who are looking to get started or maintain consistency during isolation without being able to go to the gym. This all-in-one piece of exercise equipment gives you a complete full-body workout and allows you to do over 100+ exercises in one lightweight bar including upper body, lower body, cardio, core exercises, and more. It’s also ergonomically engineered to feel natural in your hands with features to make working out easy and comfortable.

Whether you’re just beginning your fitness journey or enhancing an existing at-home routine, The BodyGym includes everything you need to reach your fitness goals!

Buy 1 BodyGym and get one for 50% off! Go to bodygym.com to purchase for only $39.99.

