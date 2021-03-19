Black Forest Inspired Cake

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Ingredients

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

3/4 cup unsweetened baking cocoa

4 large eggs

2 ½ cups granulated sugar

1 ½ tsp vanilla

½ tsp fine salt

1 ¾ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips

Cherry Cream

2 cups heavy cream, cold

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp clear gel

1 tsp Tahitian vanilla

½ cup plus 9 Toschi maraschino cherries, drained

Chocolate curls for garnish

Instructions

To make the brownies, preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a jelly roll (10 ½” x 15 ½”) pan with baking spray with flour. Line with a piece of parchment paper and spray again.

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Remove from heat and stir in cocoa until smooth. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add eggs and sugar. Using a hand mixer on high speed, beat until pale yellow and larger in volume. Add butter-chocolate mixture, vanilla, and salt and mix until well combined. Add flour and chocolate chips and mix on low speed, just until incorporated.

Pour batter into prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake until edges come away from pan, 20-25 minutes. Let cool. Turn out onto a cutting board. Remove and discard parchment paper.

To make the cream, in a bowl add cream and sprinkle in powdered sugar, clear gel, and vanilla and whip until stiff peaks form. Transfer whipped cream to a medium star-tipped piping bag.

To assemble, cut 2 rectangular pieces from cooled brownies. Transfer 1 layer to a platter or plate. Pipe cream around brownie edges. Evenly sprinkle 1/2 cup cherries in center of cake. Top with second brownie layer. Pipe cream stars around edge of brownies. Place 3 cherries over 3 areas of brownies. Garnish with chocolate curls.

