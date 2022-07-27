(Good Things Utah) We’re in the midst of summer, with the season going fast. If you haven’t experienced all that summer has in store, now is the time to get started. To help us soak up every second, America First Credit Union is giving big incentives to members. For a limited time, they’re offering low-rate auto & RV loans, credit cards, and hassle-free home loans. This means that if you’re not already a member with AFCU, get signed up soon to take advantage of this wonderful offer.

Even better, they’re giving away daily loan payments of up to $300 for taking advantage of their convenient financing. This drawing happens once each day. Here’s how you can participate:

Receive 1 entry for every purchase with a Visa credit card from America First Credit Union

Get 1 entry for every $1000 financed in qualifying loans during the summer

Earn 25 entries for opening new checking accounts with America First Credit Union

“This is a summer campaign that we’ve been doing for many years,” says Nellis. “It’s a way for us to give back to our members and show them appreciation…”

Aside from this offer, why sign up with a credit union? According to Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union: “Credit unions offer a solution that’s different. It’s different financing where the money goes back in and helps each other… It’s a not-for-profit institution, so that money goes back into lower loan rates and higher dividends.”

Members can also take full control over their money with the America First Credit Union app. Track your spending habits and deposits, get budgeting help, and much more — all through the app. Whether you’re new to AFCU or have been a long-time member, they have plenty of ways to improve your finances.

See below for further details. For more information about this campaign, visit them online at AmericaFirst.com or find a location nearest you.

Auto Loans “It’s time to get the dream car you’ve been wanting. Because our auto financing features rates are as low as 3.49% APR** all summer long.”

RV Loans “See the country in a new motorhome, travel trailer, or camper. We also offer financing for ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles & more.”

Motorsport Loans “Apply for quick online approvals on a motorsport loan and start your next adventure. We offer rates as low as 4.49% APR**.”

Home Equity “With home prices on the rise, it’s time to take advantage of the value you’ve been building. And we have home equity options to fit your specific needs.”

Visa Credit Cards “Upgrade your purchasing power this summer with Visa® from America First. We offer low rates, cash-back & rewards options, no annual fees, and more.”

**This segment contains sponsored content