Big Memorial Day sale at Downeast Home on outdoor and indoor furniture

As a leader in the consumer furniture and fashion apparel industry, Downeast has become synonymous with providing quality clothing and furniture at affordable pricing. Now in its 30th year of business, Downeast was founded in 1991 by three brothers: Charlie, Bill, and Jonathan Freedman. The company then added its own furniture collection in 2016, which includes sofas, dining tables, accent chairs, occasional tables, bedroom sets, and home accessories. 

Downeast has grown into more than 40 retail locations in Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Nevada.

The Memorial Day Sale will be at all Downeast Home Locations, beginning May 27 – 31.  The discount will be 20% off on dining. 10% off sofas and outdoor furnishings.

Go to Downeast to find their stores or order online.

This story contains sponsored content.

