(Good Things Utah) Halloween season is kicking off at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain with a HUGE addition to the family this time around. Visitors are coming from far and wide to come to see Utah’s largest Jack-O-Lantern — appropriately named Big Jack.

From now through October 31st, Big Jack will be there to greet guests and strike his best pose for photos.

Big Jack is constructed from steel and measures 26 feet tall. At nighttime, he illuminates a burning orange glow to light the way for shoppers during the annual festivities. Anyone posting their snapshot to social media can tag @traverseoutlets and use the hashtag #bigjackpumpkin.

Gather the kids for a frightfully fun scavenger hunt at the Outlets. By picking up a complimentary coloring book from Customer Service in the Grand Lobby, kids and their families can find all 12 of Jack’s friends throughout the Outlets. Once all have been collected, they can return it to redeem a special prize.

Even better, shoppers can claim massive savings from their favorite outlet stores with Big Jack Deals. These limited-time deals include:

See the fall celebration for yourself in Outlets at Traverse Mountain, located at 3700 North Cabelas Blvd in Lehi.

To learn more and plan your next visit, go online to OutletsAtTraverseMountain.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content