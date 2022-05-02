(Good Things Utah) Whether you’re getting an outfit for yourself or grabbing one for mom before Mother’s Day, you can find all the trendiest looks at Downeast in Salt Lake City. Located in City Creek Center, this women’s fashion boutique features only the cutest clothes created by their in-house design team. At Downeast, you can find everything you’ll need for this month from dresses to swimsuits, and even athleisure.

Just in time for Mother’s Day this week, Kacie Malouf joined Good Things Utah to share some of their most gorgeous new styles. During her chat, Deena wore the chic ‘Mama Bird’ graphic tee, one of many high-quality tees available in their store.

Kacie highlighted for us some of the creative dresses coming out this spring including the Jade Tiered Dress (HERE) and the One Way Dress (HERE). For an added layer to go over a dress, Kacie recommends finding a matching Denim Jacket (HERE) to complete the look. Downeast has also designed several collections of jewelry and accessories, like their ever-popular Initial Necklaces (HERE) — the perfect gift choice for any special woman in your life.

This spring, Downeast is hosting a ‘buy more, save more’ deal where customers can save up to 30% off their entire purchase. For more styles and inspiration from Downeast, you can follow them on social media @DowneastStyle, visit their boutique in City Creek Center, or find them online at DowneastBasics.com.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

**This segment contains sponsored content