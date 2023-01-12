SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Utah has played host to over 200 films throughout the last century. In southeastern Utah, movie lovers from around the world stop by the Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage to brush elbows with some of our state’s most inspiring histories and artifacts from the industry.

Very soon the Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage will be settling down in its own state-of-the-art space where visitors can learn about the films made there and get an inside look at life behind the scenes of these projects.

Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage is located in Red Cliffs Lodge at 14 Highway 128.

Admission is free and the museum is open every day from 8 AM to 10 PM. To learn more and plan your visit, go online to MoabMFWH.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content