SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Get ready to see some big time celebrities roaming around Utah this September as the 2023 FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Convention reveals more stars, pop culture icons, artists and entertainers who are scheduled to appear at this year’s convention.

Newly announced celebrity guests include actors from Shazam – Zachary Levi and Asher Angel; Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash; and actor comedia Joel McHale. They join a growing list of big-wig celebs already announced like Michael J. Fox, Grant Gustin, Tony Danza, Michael Dorn, Neve Campbell, Missi Pyle, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark Paul Gosselaar, Rose McGowan, Shannen Doherty, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Melissa Gilbert, Tom Welling, Holly Marie Combs, Pauly Shore, Chris Sarandon, Quinton Aaron and so many more.

To check out the full list of announced guests and learn more about 2023 FanX, visit FanXSaltLake.com.

FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Convention runs September 21-23, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Get your tickets today!

Sponsored by FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Convention.