Better reading skills for students and adults

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Michael Ritchie, Vice President of MindPlay joined Nicea on Good things Utah today to talk about MindPlay and how they can help improve your reading and what they’re wanting to help your family achieve.

One of the key life-skills that all too often limit students in the school and adults in the workplace is poor reading skills. Unfortunately, we have an illiteracy epidemic in a great country.

The average American reads at a 4th-grade reading level. For example, the USA Today newspaper is written at a 4th-grade level. National reading scores have flatlined over the past 3 decades and given the COVID pandemic, students are falling farther behind than ever before.

MindPlay can help students and adults fill the specific gaps that are prohibiting them from reaching their highest personal level and today they have a Special offer: A free 7-day preview.

MindPlay feels that the community is key to high-quality education. You can join in with your educator colleagues in MindPlay’s online professional learning communities on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

This will give you the opportunity to learn about and share your own best practices, tips, lesson ideas, solutions, and successes and also stay informed on the latest news, resources, and expert perspectives on reading literacy while connecting with others.

MindPlay is an individualized reading intervention that features virtual reading teachers. These “reading coaches” emulate one-to-one tutoring instruction and support. Instruction is direct, explicit, and quickly targets reading gaps that prevent accurate and fluent reading.

Through a series of quick assessments, the program identifies reading strengths and deficits. Then, it automatically creates a personalized learning plan to target and quickly fill any reading gap. From there, A MindPlay student is assigned only the lessons they uniquely, individually, need.

For more information about MindPlay visit their website and sign up for your free 7-day preview.

This article contains sponsored content.