(Good Things Utah) Southern Utah is full of adventure, no matter the hobby. Visitors come from all around the country to enjoy the warm weather, canyons, lakes, trails, and national parks located in the southern part of the state. With the endless possibilities open to adventurers, it can also become a considerable investment.

This April 2022, opening in Saint George is Dandy Tandems: a one-stop shop to rent bikes, tandem bikes, beach cruisers, kids bikes, longboards, scooters, and much more. Rental prices are also very affordable for the variety of equipment available. The shop features a tropical vibe inspired by Newport Beach in California and will be the only place to rent tandem bikes in the city. They’re conveniently located right by the trail system so you can access the more than 50 miles of paved trails Southern Utah offers. Dan Deceuster, the owner of Dandy Tandems, shared their vast collection with Good Things Utah and demonstrated how the tandem bikes operate with two riders.

To reserve your recreation equipment from Dandy Tandems, go to DandyTandems.com or find them on social media @dandytandems.

**This segment contains sponsored content