SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — An ever-popular Disney fairy tale is hitting the stage this season with Ballet West’s latest production of Sleeping Beauty. Now, with fresh sets and a world-class cast of dancers, the company is ready to make its mark on audiences with performances from February 10th-18th.

This unique production of Sleeping Beauty, along with the choreography, was adapted for the stage by Artistic Director Adam Sklute and will be set to iconic scores by Tchaikovsky.

These performances are recommended for ages 8 and up with tickets starting at just $29.

To learn more about the performances and purchase tickets, go online to BalletWest.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content