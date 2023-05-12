SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s Mother’s Day Weekend, so let’s talk about how Belle Medical can help women and moms feel good about themselves and their bodies. Belle Medical believes in helping women and mothers by empowering them and helping them build

confidence.

There are some stubborn parts of the body where that extra weight or flabbiness just won’t go away, no matter how much you exercise or diet. Especially for women after giving birth, the body can go through a lot of change. That’s where Belle Medicial wants to help out.

Belle Medical provides various treatments like HD Body Sculpting, Fat Transfer, CoolSculpting, and even traditional liposuction. Using FDA-cleared technology, the experts here give patients lasting results, often with many advantages including:

Only one treatment needed

No cutting, ripping, or cooling

Fast recovery

No permanent scarring

No damage to nerves or tissue

Altogether, the goal at Belle Medical is to be a safe space for patients and build self-confidence with natural body contouring treatments.

And just in time for this Mother’s Day – Belle Medical has a special Mommy Makeover show offer that includes 24 month financing with NO INTEREST! You can get a Mommy Makeover for as low as $375 a month. So if this is something you’ve been thinking about, now is the perfect time to come in for a consultation and set up a plan so you can pay over time and enjoy your results now!

Also, Belle Medical is giving away a FREE Mommy Makeover to a deserving woman who could maybe use a confidence boost or a jumpstart to their weight loss goals. To enter for the chance to win the Mommy Makeover, visit Belle Medical’s instgram account.

Visit BelleMedical.com for more information and to connect with a Belle Medical location near you.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Belle Medical.