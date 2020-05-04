Bellaview Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Utah’s newest center to care for Utah’s growing senior population which has an annual growth rate of nearly 10 percent. Assisted Living residents are in a much safer, sanitized living condition than living by themselves especially if they have physical and cognitive impairment. Bellaview in Lehi is a welcome solution for those with aging parents.

Bellaview helps seniors stay as independent and active as possible. Everything from housing to meals is provided for them so they can enjoy time doing what they want and associating within the community. Bellaview is a protected environment and is following CDC and state health department guidelines along with its own guidelines to ensure all sanitary protocols are strictly observed.

Bellaview has indoor and outdoor entertainment, activities, and gathering spaces. There are 73 rooms, which include studio, one-bedroom apartments, and 22 memory-care bedrooms, all with large windows, 10-foot ceilings, a beautiful kitchenette with a full-size fridge, microwave, and granite countertops. They offer three chef-prepared meals daily and there is even a movie theater, activity room, fitness center, concierge service, transportation services, and a full-service hair salon.

