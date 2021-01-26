Behind every soldier, there is someone like LeeAnn Gossett

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

LeeAnn Gossett serves as the director of the 419th Fighter Wing’s director of psychological health to help care for the well-being of wing’s military and civil service personnel. A full-time civilian employee, Gossett is poised to provide Airmen with counseling and coping strategies and act as a vital mental health resource. Gossett is prepared to deal with issues such as suicide, domestic violence, post-traumatic stress disorder, and substance abuse.

Before joining the 419th in November 2014, Gossett gained experience in the mental health career field in several different environments, from jails to hospitals. With every job, she says she came to a better understanding of how people deal with stress, depression, and change. Gossett, a licensed clinical social worker with a master’s degree also works with chaplains and other mental health professionals across the Hill AFB.

The 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base is Utah’s premier Air Force Reserve unit. They offer a diverse range of combat capabilities to include operations and maintenance on the Air Force’s newest fighter jet, the F-35 Lightning II. They also have a full-spectrum mission support group to include civil engineering, security forces, medical, aerial port, firefighting, supply, and transportation. The 419th is made up of nearly 1,300 Citizen Airmen who serve part-time in the military but are full-time members of the local community. Most of the personnel live, work, and raise families in Northern Utah.

The Department of Defense and units across Hill Air Force Base employ psychological health professionals like LeeAnn Gossett to help provide resiliency tools for personnel who juggle the unique challenges of military service with the challenges of daily life.

It’s an honor to work with these women and men and to have their trust in helping them face challenges. LeeAnn Gossett on her work at Hill Air Force Base.

Even though we often see our military as being strong and brave, our personnel aren’t immune from emotional or psychological challenges. The Air Force and Air Force Reserve realize that people are their most valuable assets that need to be supported and also empowered so they can be at their absolute best when serving our country.

Given recent challenges with COVID-19, this is more important than ever. Leeann’s goal is to teach resilience and help our Reserve Citizen Airmen withstand, grow and recover as people and professionals as they face their unique life challenges. For that reason and many more, LeeAnn is being recognized as this months’ Community Advocate.

