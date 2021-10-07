Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Compound Butters

(Good Things Utah) – Chef Debbie Iverson from Harmons showed off a steak dinner that will make any date fall in love. Follow along to learn how to cook this rich and savory dish at home.

Beef Tenderloin with Compound Butters

Ingredients

Four 2-inch-thick prime beef tenderloin steaks

2 Tbs high heat cooking oil

Salt

Fresh ground pepper

Instructions:

Remove steaks from the refrigerator and place them on the countertop for 1 hour before cooking. Prepare compound butter and place in refrigerator.

When you are ready to cook the steaks preheat the oven to 400°.

Heat a cast-iron or oven-proof skillet over high heat. When hot, add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. You do not want to puddle.

Place steaks in a hot pan gently. Make sure to leave space between them. If crowded in the pan, moisture will cause steam rather than a beautiful sear. Sear for 2 minutes, turn steaks, and sear for an additional 2 minutes. Do the same on all sides.

Transfer steaks to the oven. Keep thermometer ready. After about 7 minutes check the internal temperature. Here is a table so you will know when to take steaks out of the oven and let them rest. When checking the temperature, it is best to check at the thickest part of the steak and most in the center; preferably going in the side of the steak rather than the top. This is more accurate and will not hurt the sear you have made on top.

Remove from oven and top each steak with a thick slice of butter. Loosely cover with foil and allow to rest for 8 to 10 minutes.

Compound Butters

Garlic Herbed Butter

Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) butter, softened

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1 Tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano

½ tsp white pepper

Finish salt (such as Maldon)

Instructions:

Combine butter, garlic, thyme, chives, oregano, and pepper. Add the desired salt.

Place on a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Twist ends to seal well. Refrigerate for at least a half-hour.

Blackberry Blue cheese Butter

Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) butter, softened

½ tsp white pepper

2 Tbsp pepper jelly

2-3 Tbsp seedless blackberry preserves

1 jalapeno pepper, chopped small

1-2 oz crumbled blue cheese

Finish salt (such as Maldon)

Instructions:

Mix together butter, pepper, pepper jelly, blackberry preserves, and jalapeno pepper until well mixed. Stir in blue cheese and salt.

Place on a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Twist ends to seal well. Refrigerate for at least a half-hour.

Demi-Glace Butter

Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) butter, softened

1 cup beef stock

Splash of red wine vinegar

Fresh ground pepper

Finish salt (such as Maldon)

Instructions:

Simmer 1 cup of beef stock until reduced to about ¼ cup. Set aside and let cool.

In a small mixing bowl, add butter and stir until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons of reduced stock. Add a splash of red wine vinegar, pepper, and salt, Taste and if necessary add additional reduced broth a little at a time.

Place on a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Twist ends to seal well. Refrigerate for at least a half-hour.

