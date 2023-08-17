SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Beef Sausage and Veggie Saute Over Pasta. Note- you can also use bratwurst since today is National Bratwurst Day. An easy one-pot wonder dish that is full of flavor!
Beef Sausage and Veggie Saute Over Pasta
12 oz. egg noodles
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large bell peppers, chopped, any color
1 large white onion, chopped
6 beef sausage, fully cooked, cut into bite size pieces
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Cook the egg noodles according to package directions.
In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, add olive oil. Saute peppers and onions for 5-6 minutes. Add beef sausage to skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes until heated. Add egg noodles, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to pan. Mix well. Stirring frequently, cook for 3-4 minutes.
Note: You could substitute the beef sausage for beef bratwurst. Garnish with parsley, green onions, fresh basil and/or grated parmesan cheese, if you like.
Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com
