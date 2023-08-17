Don't miss a delicious dish from Utah Beef Council - Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for recipes!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Beef Sausage and Veggie Saute Over Pasta. Note- you can also use bratwurst since today is National Bratwurst Day. An easy one-pot wonder dish that is full of flavor!

Beef Sausage and Veggie Saute Over Pasta

12 oz. egg noodles

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large bell peppers, chopped, any color

1 large white onion, chopped

6 beef sausage, fully cooked, cut into bite size pieces

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Cook the egg noodles according to package directions.

In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, add olive oil. Saute peppers and onions for 5-6 minutes. Add beef sausage to skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes until heated. Add egg noodles, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to pan. Mix well. Stirring frequently, cook for 3-4 minutes.

Note: You could substitute the beef sausage for beef bratwurst. Garnish with parsley, green onions, fresh basil and/or grated parmesan cheese, if you like.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for more great recipes from Jennifer Burns (@JBCookingHost) and The Utah Beef Council.

