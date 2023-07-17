Watch for tips on how to keep your air conditioner running efficiently and effectively in the heat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When the heat rises, you don’t want to be left sizzling and sweating. Any Hour Services can help keep your air conditioning system running efficiently and effectively in the summer months.

The experts at Any Hour Services say a lot of the calls they receive related to air conditioners are connected to a lack of airflow into the air conditioner – often clogged by dirt, dust, leaves, grass and other outdoor debris. And it’s always good to check the condition of the air filters in your home – they too become dirty and clogged. Another simple solution from the Any Hour Services techs – check your vents inside the home – you may have them closed or they could be blocked and not operating as intended.

Any Hour Services also recommends an annual service of your air conditioning unit – getting it ready in advance of when you need it most.

Any Hour Services provides coverage in communities in the following counties:

Davis

Salt Lake

Utah

Weber

Summit

Wasatch

Tooele

Box Elder

Visit AnyHourServices.com for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Any Hour Services.