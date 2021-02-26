Beard and long hair? The latest trends in men’s hairstyles

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Are you interested in finding the best men’s hairstyles, a stylish or trendy haircut to update your look in 2021? Mathew Landis is seeing a lot of newer short styles, and textured longer hair. However, even with mask restrictions, there are many more alternatives for guys to remain fresh and stay in fashion.

There are few better ways for a man to put his best face forward than with a new, handsome haircut. Whether it’s long, dark, and handsome like Adam Driver’s mop, or messy, unkept, but working hard like Justin Bieber, Mathew Landis can get you the right haircut for your needs and style.

Remember, finding the right hairstyle to suit your head shape and the overall look is one of the easiest ways to elevate your appearance.

To schedule your haircut call 801-755-2392 or visit Mathew Landis Atelier now.

This story contains sponsored content.