Join The Advocates and Hooker and DB from 106.7FM for "Bikes or Bust" on May 19th

MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Advocates is partnering with Hooker and DB from 106.7FM for the 2nd Annual Bikes or Bust donation event, benefitting The Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective. This event collects used, old, broken or working bucycles, scooters, tricycles and beach cruisers. The Bicycle Collective then repairs them and donates them back to the community.

Join Hooker and DB from 106.7FM’s morning show and The Advocates this month for Bikes or Bust – benefitting The Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective.

Event Info:

What: Bikes or Bust

When: Friday May 19th – 7a-12n

Where: The Advocates office – 747 E Winchester St Murray 84107

Who: Hooker & DB from 106.7 / Bicycle Collective

