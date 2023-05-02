MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Advocates is partnering with Hooker and DB from 106.7FM for the 2nd Annual Bikes or Bust donation event, benefitting The Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective. This event collects used, old, broken or working bucycles, scooters, tricycles and beach cruisers. The Bicycle Collective then repairs them and donates them back to the community.
Join Hooker and DB from 106.7FM’s morning show and The Advocates this month for Bikes or Bust – benefitting The Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective.
Event Info:
What: Bikes or Bust
When: Friday May 19th – 7a-12n
Where: The Advocates office – 747 E Winchester St Murray 84107
Who: Hooker & DB from 106.7 / Bicycle Collective
Nominate a Community Advocate here.
Visit The Advocates Injury Attorneys online for more information about their legal services and support of other community advocates.
Sponsored by The Advocates Injury Attorneys.