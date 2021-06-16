BBQ Ranch Quesadilla Wedges

Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 cups bell pepper strips, red, yellow, and/or green
- ¼ cup diced onion
- 1 cup prepared shredded barbecue beef
- ¼ cup barbecue sauce
- ½ cup light ranch dressing
- 8 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortillas
- 1½ cups Cache Valley® Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
Instructions
- HEAT oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.
- ADD peppers and onion and cook, stirring occasionally for 5 to 7 minutes or until peppers and onions are tender and have browned; remove from skillet and keep warm.
- PREPARE beef according to package directions.
- MIX barbecue sauce and ranch dressing in a small serving bowl and set aside for dipping sauce.
- LAYER ¼ cup of the beef, ¼ of the cooked pepper mixture, about ⅓ cup of cheese, and the second tortilla. Repeat for a total of 4 quesadillas.
- WIPE out the skillet used to cook the peppers and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- COOK the quesadillas for 3 minutes on each side or until golden and cheese is melted. Cut into wedges and serve with barbecue ranch dipping sauce.
