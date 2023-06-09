Providing more than 60 years of scientific research into medicinal herbs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Personal health has many facets and changes with age, environment, seasons, diet, general conditions, and more. This knowledge is a core belief at Barlow Herbal, so they have an all-encompassing approach to everything they do and the products they develop.

Barlow Herbal, started in 1975 by Dr. Max G. Barlow (author of “From the Shepherd’s Purse) and carried on by his daughter, Jane. Barlow Herbal is a legacy company, using years of knowledge and results partnered with new innovations to grow the business and help provide customers with the best products available.

Barlow’s herbal supplements and remedies are made from natural botanicals and plants that are used to treat common ailments and maintain personal health. Barlow’s herbal products are all-natural and use all parts of the plant, deriving essential ingredients from the seeds, oils, roots, berries, leaves, flowers, and stems, depending on the need.

