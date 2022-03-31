(Good Things Utah) For decades, one very iconic piece of music has encapsulated dramatic performances in film, television, and theatre. Carmina Burana is a famous classical piece composed by Carl Orff in 1935. Based on 24 dramatic poems and texts from the 11th century, the piece perfectly blends the emotional depths of life through powerful lyrics and hard-hitting tones. Today, this familiar sound will be the centerpiece of a spectacular production by Ballet West in Salt Lake City.

‘Carmina Burana with Glass Pieces’ was a production also performed by Ballet West in 2017. Due to its popular reception, the company has decided to perform it again from April 1st through April 9th at the Capitol Theatre.

“I call this production a monumental experience for the audience,” says Adam Sklute, Artistic Director at Ballet West. “Everything I’ve tried to do this season has been about bringing people together.”

Audiences can expect a monumental experience, with Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre being the perfect acoustic backboard for such a gifted group of performers. The production will certainly be grand; featuring 55 dancers, 60 choral artists, and 50 musicians.

“The first time the soloists came into the studio for rehearsal, I think everyone’s jaws were on the floor with a tear in their eye,” recalls talented soloist Amy Potter. “It’s really something special.” The stage itself, which has been paced by artists since 1975, will be shared by musical and ballet performers alike. “It’s a really cool experience, and not only are the singers above us, but sometimes the soloists are on-stage interacting with the dancers,” adds Potter.

To see ‘Carmina Burana with Glass Pieces’ performed by Ballet West, go to BalletWest.org. Theatre-goers can experience the magic any day from April 1st to April 9th. Tickets start at only $20, and seats are filling up fast. Keep up with the company on social media @balletwest.

