Ballet dancers take center stage on Good Things Utah in a sneak peek of The Nutcracker

(Good Things Utah) – Located in the heart of West Jordan, in Jordan Landing, En Pointe School of Ballet is set to show The Nutcracker with a male dominant roster of dancers.

Their Nutcracker was created in only four months with a team of incredible teachers, staff, and parent volunteers with elaborate scenery, costumes, and choreography. Their performances will have over 30 boys and men performing each night.

There are nine boys dancing as toy soldiers, another nine boys dancing as party children, ten male dancers from their men’s classes performing as Rats and Russian dancers, plus all of the principal roles for men throughout the performance, and of course, numerous dads performing as party parents, butlers, chefs, and Uncle Drosselmeyer. They even have a special appearance from Father Christmas!

There are so many fun details in this ballet that are not commonly known.

Here’s one for you: All of the dances in Act 2 represent the exotic foods and drinks that were served during the party scene: Spanish Hot chocolate, Arabian Coffee, Chinese Tea.

Some of the costumes that will be worn this year are from costume catalogs with numerous upgrades and improvements and some were even designed and created from scratch, thanks to their amazing costume director and costume committee.

This is the first year performing the Nutcracker onstage, but it is not a first-year performance. With 11 years of performance behind En Pointe School of Ballet, they are seasoned performers. It’s going to be truly breathtaking and a quality experience you will not want to miss.

Tickets are on sale now to watch En Pointe School of Ballet’s performances of The Nutcracker. They will have four performances at Eastmont Middle School in Sandy, December 2nd and 3rd at 6 pm and December 4th at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

