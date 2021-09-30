Baja Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients:

1/2 Lb Fresh Shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed, and chopped into 1/2″

1 Garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp salt

¼ cup lime juice

½ bunch cilantro

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp crushed cocoa nibs or unsweetened organic coco powder

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper

16-24 corn tortillas

Fresh Cilantro for garnish

Instructions: In a food processor process all ingredients minus shrimp. Mix with shrimp and marinate for 30 minutes. In a sauté pan heat a small amount of oil and cook shrimp for 3 to 4 mins or until shrimp is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper if necessary.

The Slaw

1/2 head Savoy cabbage- shredded

1/4 cup Shoestring carrots

1/4 small red onion- shaved

6 sprigs of cilantro- cleaned and rough chopped

2 Tablespoons Champagne vinegar

1 teaspoon Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Real Salt

Instructions: Place all ingredients into a large bowl and toss. Set aside in the fridge to macerate while you prepare the shrimp marinade. Once you are ready to plate the dish quickly dip tortillas into water and warm in a non-stick pan on the range on medium-high heat until soft. Place in a tortilla warmer or folded foil packet.

